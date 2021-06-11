Analysts Set Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Target Price at C$18.67

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAS. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cascades to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cascades to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

TSE:CAS opened at C$13.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.21. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$13.06 and a 52-week high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

