Analysts Set Expectations for Lonza Group Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lonza Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LZAGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

LZAGY stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 0.63. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $73.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.59.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Lonza Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

