Analysts Set Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) PT at C$31.11

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Keyera to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$35.04. 115,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,867. The company has a market cap of C$7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$18.04 and a twelve month high of C$35.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.84.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.8613576 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 680.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$488,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,839,682.50.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.