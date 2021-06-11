Analysts Set Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Target Price at $18.70

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.