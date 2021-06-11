Analysts Set Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Target Price at $268.18

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

SYK stock opened at $256.66 on Tuesday. Stryker has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

