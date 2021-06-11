Analysts Set The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Target Price at $30.66

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.18.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE MOS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.59. 4,455,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,240. The Mosaic has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.86.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

