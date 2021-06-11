Analysts Set TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT at $41.59

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.59.

TRIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,660,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after buying an additional 1,538,365 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,262,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,220,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.41.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

