Analysts Set W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) PT at $67.80

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Vertical Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

W. R. Grace & Co. stock opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.91. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $68.93.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.55 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 57.85% and a net margin of 1.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at $263,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

