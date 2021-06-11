Analysts Set Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) PT at €132.82

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €135.55 ($159.47).

Several research firms have issued reports on WCH. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

ETR WCH traded up €3.05 ($3.59) on Tuesday, hitting €137.45 ($161.71). 139,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €129.84. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €56.72 ($66.73) and a fifty-two week high of €142.00 ($167.06). The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

