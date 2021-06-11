Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.06. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

