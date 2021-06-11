Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $4.33 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $136.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.32.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANIX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 21st. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anixa Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Emily Gottschalk purchased 10,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. Insiders bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $137,150 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

