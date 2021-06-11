Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.70) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.97) and the highest is ($1.56). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.57) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.60) to ($5.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.99) to ($4.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

APLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $116,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,431,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,111 shares of company stock worth $8,985,001 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 777,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after acquiring an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 382,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $18,590,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

