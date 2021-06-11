Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Sells $5,711,454.35 in Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gary E. Dickerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of Applied Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00.

Applied Materials stock opened at $137.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,206,297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,403,000 after purchasing an additional 80,592 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

