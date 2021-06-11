AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Rivulet Capital LLC

Rivulet Capital LLC raised its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75,550 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises about 7.8% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rivulet Capital LLC owned approximately 1.54% of AptarGroup worth $143,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 550.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,550 shares of company stock worth $13,074,802. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.07 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

