Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Shares Bought by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APYX. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $1,747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 175,242 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $1,291,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 96,536 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 45,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APYX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of APYX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 3,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,830. The stock has a market cap of $345.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77. Apyx Medical Co. has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.