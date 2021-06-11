Argent Capital Management LLC Has $448,000 Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

NYSE AIT opened at $94.00 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In other news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.