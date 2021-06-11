Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of InfuSystem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in InfuSystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,065,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in InfuSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 50,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Shares of INFU stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.67. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 18.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $205,809.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.