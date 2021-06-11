Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 199 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CCMP. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $150.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.40. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.