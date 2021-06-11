Argent Trust Co Acquires 11,170 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Goldstein Munger & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,811,234. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $82.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.