Argent Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.77. 48,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $161.41 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

