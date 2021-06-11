Argent Trust Co Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.1% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 24,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,618,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,588,000 after purchasing an additional 168,919 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 222,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.10. The stock had a trading volume of 316,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,596,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.26. The company has a market capitalization of $208.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

