Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,463,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

