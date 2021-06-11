argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Lowered to $344.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $356.00 to $344.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($4.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($5.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($5.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($5.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($4.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($19.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($13.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright raised shares of argenx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $325.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $308.90 on Tuesday. argenx has a 1 year low of $210.35 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth approximately $520,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 32.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 493,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,967,000 after buying an additional 121,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 395.4% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 309,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,260,000 after purchasing an additional 247,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 546,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

