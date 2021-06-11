Arion Market Capitalization Achieves $42,208.30 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Arion has traded down 38% against the dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $42,208.30 and approximately $120.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00056041 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00158111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.35 or 0.00193464 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $421.82 or 0.01128002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,393.71 or 0.99996596 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,092,852 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

