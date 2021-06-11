Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.22. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 4,930 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $25.77 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $2,230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Ark Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

