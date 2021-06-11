ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Sees Large Volume Increase

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 65,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,396,449 shares.The stock last traded at $11.98 and had previously closed at $12.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $854.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.14.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 213.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Hain bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,485.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $92,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,526.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 412,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 202,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

