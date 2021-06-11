Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce sales of $8.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.49 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $6.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $34.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.22 billion to $34.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.44 billion to $35.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

In related news, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.89. 495,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

