Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,478 ($45.44).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

LON AHT traded down GBX 44 ($0.57) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 5,024 ($65.64). The company had a trading volume of 936,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,325.50 ($30.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,314 ($69.43). The stock has a market cap of £22.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,851.78.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.