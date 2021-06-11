Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARZGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of ARZGY stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

