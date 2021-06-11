Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $200,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $232,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

ASB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John F. Bergstrom acquired 29,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $638,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,798.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 67,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.