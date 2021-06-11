AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 8,000 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £102 ($133.26) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,844.67 ($115.56).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,282 ($108.20) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,701.94. The firm has a market cap of £108.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.70.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.