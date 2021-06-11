AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 1.76%.

NASDAQ:ALOT traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,465. AstroNova has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $109.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

