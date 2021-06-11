AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.11%.

ALOT stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. 24,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,465. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $109.64 million, a PE ratio of 84.45, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

