Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030–0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.72 million.

NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.17. 464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,043. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $155.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASUR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,894.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.