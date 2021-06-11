Athena Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATHN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.75. Athena Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 137 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.37.

Athena Technology Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHN)

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

