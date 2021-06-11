Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATLKY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

ATLKY opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Copco (ATLKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.