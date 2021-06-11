Atlas Private Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

MSFT stock opened at $257.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $184.01 and a one year high of $263.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.