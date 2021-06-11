Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Tops $0.0016

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $202,129.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00060564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00178231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00196792 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.13 or 0.01229886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,469.23 or 0.99934358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002751 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

