Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.89, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 48.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.25%.

Shares of JG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $377.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.42. Aurora Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aurora Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) by 3,195.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Aurora Mobile worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

