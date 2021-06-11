Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Trading Up 6%

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG) shares were up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 22.80 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.80 ($0.30). Approximately 9,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 29,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.70.

About Autins Group (LON:AUTG)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which include manufacturing, conversion, and tooling and component design and testing, as well as face masks.

