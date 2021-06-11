Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATDRY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

ATDRY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. 73,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,286. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.23.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

