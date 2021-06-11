Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATDRY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

ATDRY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. 73,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,286. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.23.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

