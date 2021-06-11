AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after buying an additional 182,966 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after buying an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,471. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,374.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,074.45 and a 52 week high of $1,542.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,453.44.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.