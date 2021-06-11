AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Argus cut shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,542.21.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,374.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,453.44. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,074.45 and a 12-month high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total transaction of $7,297,466.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,356.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,533 shares of company stock worth $12,582,471. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

