Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $13.76 on Exchanges

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $2.37 billion and $72.36 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.76 or 0.00037295 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00226312 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009649 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005443 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 385,701,395 coins and its circulating supply is 172,197,456 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

