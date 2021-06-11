Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) versus SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Head to Head Review

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) and Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

SharpSpring has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalara has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SharpSpring and Avalara’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpSpring $29.29 million 6.01 -$5.83 million N/A N/A Avalara $500.57 million 23.27 -$49.18 million ($0.46) -294.57

SharpSpring has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avalara.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.2% of SharpSpring shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Avalara shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of SharpSpring shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Avalara shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SharpSpring and Avalara, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpSpring 0 2 3 0 2.60 Avalara 0 1 12 0 2.92

SharpSpring presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.34%. Avalara has a consensus target price of $181.13, suggesting a potential upside of 33.68%. Given SharpSpring’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SharpSpring is more favorable than Avalara.

Profitability

This table compares SharpSpring and Avalara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpSpring -24.56% -22.55% -14.77% Avalara -11.77% -5.43% -3.71%

Summary

Avalara beats SharpSpring on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc. operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing. It also provides Perfect Audience, a cloud-based platform that offers display retargeting software products and services. The company serves various organizations, including marketing agencies and small and medium size businesses, associations, and non-profits. It markets and sells its products and services through internal sales teams and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc. and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc. in December 2015. SharpSpring, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device for processing and storing transactions on-site for regularly scheduled uploads to AvaTax; Avalara Licensing, an online platform for business licenses and sales tax registrations; VAT Expert, a Web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier value-added tax (VAT) numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes through electronic compliance report validation, electronic invoice authentication and preparation, tax determination, and returns preparation; and Avalara Item Classification, a solution that addresses the process of assigning proper country-specific Harmonized System codes to products. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

