Azuki (AZUKI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $26,253.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. Azuki has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $26,253.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00056149 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00157034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00189188 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $410.12 or 0.01102888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,160.92 or 0.99932905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.