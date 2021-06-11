B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Equities researchers at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE CSV opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $682.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux purchased 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,194.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $376,386.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,342 shares of company stock worth $197,054. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the first quarter worth $2,258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

