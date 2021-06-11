B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Units’ Quiet Period Set To End on June 16th (NASDAQ:BRIVU)

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:BRIVU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Units had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Units stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Units has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.08.

