B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Textainer Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

NYSE TGH opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.54.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,928,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after buying an additional 33,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after buying an additional 130,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 133,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 277,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

