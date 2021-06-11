B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Textainer Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.
NYSE TGH opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.54.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,928,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after buying an additional 33,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after buying an additional 130,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 133,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 277,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.
About Textainer Group
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.
Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.