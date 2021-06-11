Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Get Balchem alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Balchem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $132.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem has a 12-month low of $86.81 and a 12-month high of $134.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.59 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Balchem by 1.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 14,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 12.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter valued at $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Balchem (BCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.